Coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that Akers isn't expected to suit up Sunday against the Chargers, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Given that he was dealt from L.A. to Minnesota on Wednesday and passed a physical Thursday, Akers didn't have much time to get up to speed with his new squad, despite his previous experience working with O'Connell on the Rams in 2020 and 2021. Akers thus will set his sights on making his Vikings debut Sunday, Oct. 1 at Carolina. In the meantime, Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler will lead Minnesota's backfield.