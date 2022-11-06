Dantzler (neck) is active Week 9 against the Commanders.
Dantzler may have entered this week with a lingering injury tag, but a full practice session Friday suggested that he would ultimately end up playing. He'll likely suit up for his regular starting role opposite Patrick Peterson, where he'll look to continue his run of relatively consistent IDP productivity. While Dantzler remains in search of his first interception of the season, he has yet to record fewer than four tackles in a game this year and is coming off a Week 8 performance in which he was credited with a season-best nine solo tackles.
