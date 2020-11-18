Dantzler (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Dantzler was a limited participant in all three practices last week, and he's maintaining that status to start Week 11. The 22-year-old cornerback still needs to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol, and his status should become more clear as the week progresses. If Dantzler is unable to play Sunday against the Cowboys, however, Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd and Chris Jones will handle the reps at cornerback.
More News
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Downgrades to out•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Listed as questionable•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Ruled out for Week 9•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Can't practice again Thursday•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Not yet ruled out for Week 9•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Expected to travel with team•