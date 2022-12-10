Minnesota activated Dantzler (ankle) from its injured reserve list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Lions, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
After missing the Vikings' last four games with an ankle injury he sustained in Week 9 at Washington, Dantzler appears poised to play in Week 14. He should give the Vikings a boost on the boundaries opposite DJ Chark and Jameson Williams.
