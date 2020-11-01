The Vikings activated Dantzler from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
Dantzler was considered a close contact to an infected person, but he's been cleared to play and will suit up Sunday against the Packers. The rookie third-rounder started the last three games at cornerback and will return to that role for Sunday's divisional showdown, and he could see a decent dose of star wideout Davante Adams. Dantzler has struggled in coverage and likely can't handle Adams, but he has posted 20 tackles over the last three games to provide solid IDP upside.
