Dantzler (ribs) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Texans.
The rookie third-round pick missed the past two games with the rib injury, but he's ready to retake the field at Houston. Dantzler started and played 82 percent of defensive snaps in the season opener and should have a heavy role Sunday with Mike Hughes (neck) sidelined.
More News
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Will sit for second straight week•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Sitting out Week 2•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Gets start in nickel package•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Gets start in nickel package•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Minnesota lands in third round•