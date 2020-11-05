Dantzler (neck/concussion) did not participate during Thursday's practice session.

Coach Mike Zimmer was optimistic regarding Dantzler's status Monday, stating that the third-round rookie was "doing well" after being carted off the field with a neck injury Sunday against Green Bay. With back-to-back DNPs in practice Wednesday and Thursday, however, the likelihood of Dantzler being active Week 9 against the Lions becomes slimmer. Second-year man Kris Boyd (leg) would be thrust into a more vital role if Dantzler were to be unavailable for the upcoming divisional tilt.

More News