Dantzler (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
The Vikings now have a 21-day window to activate Dantzler or leave him on IR for the rest of the season, the first of which seems much more likely. The cornerback has been out since Week 9 after sustaining an ankle injury in the team's win over the Commanders. Dantzler has produced 45 tackles and four pass deflections with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over eight games in 2022.
