Dantzler has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Commanders with an ankle injury, Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports.

Dantzler suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Sunday's contest versus Washington, and he's since been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan and Andrew Booth should take on larger roles in Minnesota's secondary while the 24-year-old remains sidelined.