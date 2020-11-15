Dantzler (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Bears, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Dantzler was originally listed as questionable, but it appears he won't travel with the team and has been tagged as out. The Vikings' cornerback room has been torched by injuries, so expect Jeff Gladney, Harrison Hand and Kris Boyd to start at the position in prime time.

