Dantzler had eight total tackles in Sunday's win over Chicago. He also forced a fumble on Chicago's final drive to seal the win.
Dantzler had a strong game in pass coverage and open field tackling and his improved play could be key to Minnesota's passing defense.
More News
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Not listed on injury report•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Logs limited practice•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Five tackles in season opener•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Clears injury report Friday•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Inactive Sunday•