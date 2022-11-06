Dantzler (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Dantzler was questionable to play with a neck injury coming into this contest, though he was ultimately ruled active ahead of kickoff. The 24-year-old recorded 43 tackles (40 solo) and four passes defended over the first seven games of the season, and his absence will leave Chandon Sullivan and Andrew Booth to step in alongside starting cornerback Patrick Peterson.
More News
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Active against Commanders•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Questionable after full practice•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Logs another limited session•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Paces team with nine stops Sunday•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Eight tackles in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Not listed on injury report•