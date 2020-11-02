Coach Mike Zimmer said Sunday that Dantzler (neck) is expected to join the team in travelling back to Minnesota, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Dantzler had to be transported to a local hospital after suffering a neck injury during Sunday's 28-22 win over Green Bay, and he was also evaluated for a concussion. The rookie third-round pick lay motionless for a time Sunday, but he's now regained full movement of his body. The exact severity of Dantzler's injury remains undisclosed, but it would certainly be a good sign if he's able to avoid overnight hospitalization.