Dantzler (ankle) said Wednesday he expects to return to action after spending a requisite four games on IR, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Dantzler expects to return as early as possible from his left ankle sprain, as his placement on IR requires him to miss a minimum of four contests. That would put Dantzler on track to return to the lineup Week 14 versus Detroit, but until then, fourth-round rookie Akayleb Evans stands to see increased action.