Dantzler started at cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson and had five total tackles in Sunday's win over Green Bay.

Dantzler played on 55 of the defense's 61 snaps, leaving briefly due to cramps. Dantlzer gave up four receptions on five targets but for just 26 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. Dantzler won the starting cornerback job but will try to hold off second-round draft pick Andrew Booth Jr. during the season.