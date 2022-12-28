Dantzler was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Dantzler missed the Vikings' Week 16 victory over the Giants due to an ankle injury. However, it looks like Minnesota was erring on the side of caution, as he already looks on track to suit up Sunday against the Packers. Look for him to take on his usual workload in the secondary assuming he avoids any setbacks.
