Dantzler (hamstring) should face competition this offseason after the Vikings signed Mackensie Alexander, Naila-Jean Meyers of the Star Tribune reports.

Dantzler played a significant role in the Vikings' secondary last season because Alexander and Xavier Rhodes left in free agency the previous year. As a rookie, Dantzler predictably had some struggles, but he also showed some promise, allowing a 92.8 passer rating when targeted. However, Alexander is far more experienced and should push Dantzler for a starting role in 2021.