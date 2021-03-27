Dantzler (hamstring) should face competition this offseason after the Vikings signed Mackensie Alexander, Naila-Jean Meyers of the Star Tribune reports.
Dantzler played a significant role in the Vikings' secondary last season because Alexander and Xavier Rhodes left in free agency the previous year. As a rookie, Dantzler predictably had some struggles, but he also showed some promise, allowing a 92.8 passer rating when targeted. However, Alexander is far more experienced and should push Dantzler for a starting role in 2021.
More News
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Ruled out with hamstring injury•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Managing hamstring injury•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Picks up mystery injury•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Ready to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Listed as questionable for Week 11•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Another limited session•