Dantzler started as an outside cornerback in Minnesota's nickel defense and had four total tackles in Sunday's loss to Green Bay.

Dantzler played on 64 of the team's 78 snaps on defense as he played more snaps than Holton Hill (59). Dantzler did have his struggles in coverage, however, allowing all seven targets sent his way to be completed for 81 yards and a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus. The 2020 third-round draft pick should improve and his role could increase as Minnesota's young secondary tries to get past a performance that gave up 364 passing yards and four touchdowns to Aaron Rodgers.