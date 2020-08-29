Dantzler started as an outside cornerback when the Vikings were in their nickel defense in Friday's dress rehearsal scrimmage at U.S. Bank Stadium, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It looks like the Vikings will start Holton Hill and Mike Hughes at cornerback and then shift Hughes to the slot in nickel formations. Dantzler has had a strong training camp according to observers and appears to be ahead of fellow rookie (and first-round draft pick) Jeff Gladney, though Gladney is coming back from March surgery that repaired a torn meniscus.