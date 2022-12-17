Dantzler (illness) is available for Saturday's clash against the Colts.
Dantzler landed on the Vikings' injury report due to a non-COVID related illness, but he will ultimately play through it. Barring any setbacks, he figures to take on his usual role at cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson.
More News
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Dealing with illness•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Available for Week 14•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Designated to return from IR•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Expects to miss four games•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Goes to IR with ankle injury•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Out versus Buffalo•