Over 10 regular-season games, Dantzler registered 50 tackles (45 solo), five passes defended and one fumble recovery in 2022.
Dantzler reprised his starting role from the end of the 2021 campaign, playing at least 89 percent of defensive snaps in all but one of the first seven games in 2022. However, he missed eight of the final 10 games of the season while battling an ankle injury, which limited him to a career-low 10 regular-season contests. The third-year cornerback still has yet to play a full season in his NFL career. With Minnesota's most productive cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan both set to become free agents this offseason, Dantzler could be in line for the team's top cornerback spot heading into the final season of his rookie contract in 2023.
