Dantzler (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Dantzler sat out Week 16 with a tweaked ankle before returning in time for last Sunday's loss to Green Bqy. However, it appears he may have aggravated this issue after popping up as a limited participant during practice Friday, leaving his status up in the air Week 18. Should Dantzler sit out, Kris Boyd and Kalon Barnes should serve as Minnesota's primary reserves behind top cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Duke Shelley and Chandon Sullivan.
More News
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Full participant at practice•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Out as expected Saturday•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Not in line to play Saturday•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Status up in the air for Week 16•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Works behind Shelley in warmups•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Good to go•