Dantzler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
The move means the 22-year-old either tested positive for the virus or has been in close contact with an infected individual. It's unclear how long Dantzler will be unavailable, and the Vikings are faced with questions at cornerback with Holton Hill (foot), Mike Hughes (neck) and Kris Boyd (hamstring) all dealing with injuries.
