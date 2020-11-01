Dantzler has a neck injury and is being evaluated for a concussion after leaving Sunday's game at Green Bay. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury as he collided with a teammate while tackling AJ Dillon during the second quarter, and he was taken off the field via a stretcher after his neck was stabilized. According to the FOX telecast, Dantzler had movement of his fingers, though the severity of the injury remains unclear. He clearly won't be retaking the field Sunday.