Dantzler (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

Dantzler has been in the league's five-step concussion protocol since a Week 8 win over Green Bay, but he's making progress and was limited in practice this week. The rookie third-round pick will continue to be evaluated over the weekend, and he's expected to start at cornerback if he's officially cleared.

