The Vikings have listed Dantzler (concussion) as questionable ahead of Monday's matchup with the Bears, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Dantzler left the field on a stretcher two weeks ago, so his progress up to this point is certainly good news. Still, he will need to clear concussion protocol in order to suit up. If he is ultimately unable to go, look for Kris Boyd and Harrison Hand to see increased workloads.