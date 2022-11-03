Dantzler (neck) was limited during Thursday's practice.
Dantzler has now logged back-to-back limited sessions to open the week due to a neck issue, after he was able to play every defensive snap during Sunday's win over Arizona. The 24-year-old will have one more opportunity to ramp back up in full capacity Friday if he wants to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's matchup versus Washington. If Dantzler is unable to gain medical clearance before the weekend, then Chandon Sullivan and Andrew Booth are candidates to handle more snaps in Minnesota's secondary, behind their No. 1 option in Patrick Peterson.
