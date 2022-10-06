Dantzler (hip) was listed as a limited participant on the Vikings' injury report Thursday.
Dantzler was limited for the first time this week with an unexpected hip injury, though the exact nature of this issue is still unknown. The 24-year-old has stepped back into a starting role this season, recording 22 tackles and four passes defended over 230 defensive snaps through four weeks. If Dantzler and fellow cornerback Andrew Booth (quadriceps) remain limited during practice Friday, then cornerback Chandon Sullivan could see an even bigger role this Sunday against the Bears.
