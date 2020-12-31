Dantzler (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site reports.
Dantzler was forced out of last week's loss to the Saints in the third quarter. The rookie cornerback will only have one more chance to resume practicing ahead of Sunday's game against Detroit.
