Dantzler (ankle) is expected to be out Sunday against the Giants, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Danztler was unable to practice this week and has only played twice since Week 9 against Washington. His likely absence will be a blow to the team's depth at secondary and likely lead to extra opportunity for Chanon Sullivan and Kris Boyd.
