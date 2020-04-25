Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Minnesota lands in third round

The Vikings selected Dantzler in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 89th overall.

Dantzler (6-foot-2, 188) is a lanky and acrobatic corner, but one whose long speed is a major question after he ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Despite his lankiness, Dantzler actually lacks reach with just 30 and 5/8-inch arms. Despite his apparent lack of physical tools, Dantzler may have skill in his favor after standing out on a strong Mississippi State defense. He has a shot to head into the year as Minnesota's third corner.