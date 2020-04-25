Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Minnesota lands in third round
The Vikings selected Dantzler in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 89th overall.
Dantzler (6-foot-2, 188) is a lanky and acrobatic corner, but one whose long speed is a major question after he ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Despite his lankiness, Dantzler actually lacks reach with just 30 and 5/8-inch arms. Despite his apparent lack of physical tools, Dantzler may have skill in his favor after standing out on a strong Mississippi State defense. He has a shot to head into the year as Minnesota's third corner.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
Later-round wide receivers have to fight for playing time, but we'll track every wide receiver...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round RB pick tracker
Later-round running backs typically have a longer path to touches, but we'll track every backfield...
-
Zack Moss to Buffalo
Utah's Zack Moss could take a big bite out of Devin Singletary's Fantasy potential.
-
NFL Draft: TE Pick Analysis
Tight ends often struggle to make a Fantasy impact as rookies. Can the 2020 class break the...
-
Lynn Bowden, Bryan Edwards to Raiders
The Raider went for upside with consecutive picks in the third round, and it gives Derek Carr...
-
Ke'Shawn Vaughn gives Bucs an RB battle
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a running back battle brewing and the winner could have a huge...