Dantzler (ankle) did not participate in Minnesota's practice Wednesday.
This news isn't surprising since Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Dantzler is a "long shot" to play against Buffalo in Week 10. The cornerback hurt his ankle in Sunday's win against Washington, and he was sporting a walking boot Wednesday, per Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. In the likely event that Dantzler is unable to play this Sunday in Buffalo, Akayleb Evans could be in line for his first NFL start.
More News
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Unlikely to play in Week 10•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: MRI coming•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Done for the day•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Exits with injury•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Active against Commanders•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Questionable after full practice•