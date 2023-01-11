Dantzler (ankle/personal) didn't practice Wednesday.

Dantzler has been dealing with a lingering ankle issue, but he reportedly missed Wednesday's practice for a personal family matter, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The extent of Dantzler's absence remains unclear, but he'll have two more chances to practice before the Vikings need to make a decision on his status for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Giants.

