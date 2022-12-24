Dantzler (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Giants, isn't expected to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Expect Dantzler to be included on the Vikings' Week 16 inactive list, which will be released 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The 24-year-old was a mid-week addition to the Vikings' injury report after he was limited in practices Wednesday and Thursday, so the team may want to see him practice in full capacity before clearing him to play. Duke Shelley will likely pick up a start opposite top cornerback Patrick Peterson if Dantzler is sidelined for a second game in a row.