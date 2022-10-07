Dantzler doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
Dantzler was limited at practice Thursday due to a hip injury but returned to full participation Friday and will be good to go for Week 5. Across four appearances, the 2020 third-round pick totaled 22 tackles and four pass defenses while playing the majority of the team's defensive snaps.
