Coach Mike Zimmer said Dantzler (neck/concussion) is "doing well" and has "a chance to play" Sunday against the Lions.

The 22-year-old was transported to a local hospital after being stretched off the field with a neck injury Sunday against the Packers, but it appears he avoided any serious issues. Dantzler's X-rays apparently came back clean, though it's unclear if he cleared the concussion testing. The rookie's participation at practice later this week should provide a better idea of his potential availability this weekend.