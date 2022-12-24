Dantzler (ankle) is inactive for Saturday's matchup with the Giants.
Dantzler tweaked a lingering ankle issue during practice this week and logged a limited session both Wednesday and Thursday. He'll consequently sit out Saturday's contest while Duke Shelley makes his third start of the season.
