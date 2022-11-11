Dantzler (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Dantzler was considered unlikely to play Week 10 after exiting with an ankle injury this past Sunday against Washington. The 24-year-old was unable to practice either Wednesday or Thursday, and his next chance to play will come against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 20. With Dantzler out, Chandon Sullivan and Akayleb Evans will likely play bigger roles alongside Patrick Peterson this Sunday against Buffalo.