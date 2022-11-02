Dantzler recorded nine tackles during Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cardinals.
Dantzler collected a season-high nine tackles during the team's Week 8 matchup versus Arizona, and he also played 100 percent of the Vikings' defensive snaps on the day. The 24-year-old figures to operate in another prominent role Sunday in Washington.
