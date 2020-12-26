Dantzler suffered an undisclosed injury during Friday's 52-33 loss to the Saints, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Dantzler left in the third quarter and didn't return. The team didn't initially reveal what Dantzler is dealing with, but the news should surface in the coming days.
