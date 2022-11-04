Dantzler (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington.
Dantzler upgraded to full practice participation Friday following two limited sessions, but that wasn't enough to get his name off the injury report. Still, the cornerback's increased practice participation is an encouraging sign regarding his availability for the Week 9 clash against Terry McLaurin and the Commanders.
