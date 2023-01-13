Dantzler (ankle/personal) is questionable for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Giants, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Dantzler hasn't practiced all week and is dealing with a serious personal matter, per head coach Kevin O'Connell. The extent of the situation remains unclear, but it appears Minnesota may be without a key part of its secondary against the Giants on Sunday.
