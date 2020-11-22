Dantzler (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
The 22-year-old was questionable for Sunday's contest, but he was able to clear the concussion protocol and will be back on the field for the first time since Week 8. Dantzler should return to his starting role for the Vikings.
