Dantzler (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Lions, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.
A possible silver lining here is that Dantzler is only being listed with a concussion after previously having a neck injury as well, though that doesn't necessarily mean the neck injury he sustained in last week's win over Green Bay is no longer a factor. Dantzler will still need to pass concussion protocol before he can get back on the field, and his next opportunity to do so will be prior to a Week 10 trip to Chicago.
More News
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Can't practice again Thursday•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Not yet ruled out for Week 9•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Expected to travel with team•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Undergoes X-rays•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Leaves on stretcher Sunday•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Back from COVID-19 list•