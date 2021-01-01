Dantzler (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Dantzler couldn't reach the practice field in even so much as a limited capacity this week, rendering his status for the regular-season finale unsurprising. The third-round rookie started 10 of his 11 appearances for the Vikings, closing the campaign with 46 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Harrison Hand or Dylan Mabin could be pressed into more integral roles at cornerback as a result of Dantzler's first missed game since Week 10.