Dantzler (ankle) is considered questionable to play Saturday against Buffalo.
Dantzler popped up as a limited participant Wednesday with what Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said was a tweaked ankle, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. However, O'Connell refrained from saying that cornerback Duke Shelley would start over Dantzler, per Tomasson. Therefore, it will be worth monitoring Minnesota's inactives list for more clarity ahead of Saturday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
