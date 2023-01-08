Dantzler (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Dantzler was questionable with an ankle issue and won't be available for Sunday's regular-season finale. The 24-year-old has seen action in only two of Minnesota's past eight games.
