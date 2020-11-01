Dantzler (neck/concussion) has full body movement, underwent X-rays and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.
It's good news for the 22-year-old, who left Sunday's game against the Packers on a stretcher with his neck stabilized. The full extent of Dantzler's injuries remain unclear, but for now he appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario.
