Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Dantzler (ankle) is a "long shot" to play Sunday at Buffalo, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It seems likely that Dantzler will have to miss at least one game with an ankle injury he sustained during Minnesota's win at Washington in Week 9. In his absence, rookie fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans could be thrust into a starting role.
More News
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: MRI coming•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Done for the day•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Exits with injury•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Active against Commanders•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Questionable after full practice•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Logs another limited session•