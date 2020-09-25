site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Will sit for second straight week
RotoWire Staff
Dantzler (ribs) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Titans.
Dantzler will miss a second consecutive game after drawing the start in Minnesota's season opener. He'll hope to heal up in time for the Vikings' Week 4 trip to Houston.
